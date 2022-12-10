- Home
MPA Awais Laghari Calls On PM
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 12:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly Punjab Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday.
During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the Punjab province as well as other matters of mutual interest.
