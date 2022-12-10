UrduPoint.com

MPA Awais Laghari Calls On PM

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MPA Awais Laghari calls on PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly Punjab Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the Punjab province as well as other matters of mutual interest.

More Stories From Pakistan

