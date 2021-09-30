UrduPoint.com

MPA Azizullah Discusses Constituency's Issues With CM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Azizullah Gran Khan called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at the CM House here on Thursday and discussed ongoing development projects in his constituency.

During the meeting, Azizullah briefed the chief minister about ongoing development projects in PK-4 and also invited Mahmood Khan to visit the constituency.

The MPA said the development funds were being spent in a transparent manner and the projects would be ushered in socio-economic development of the area.

The chief minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had become a strong political force in the region and the government's pro-people policy continues to attract people.

The MPA also apprised the Chief Minister about some of the public issues of PK-4 constituency which the Chief Minister assured his full support for resolving them at the earliest.

He congratulated MPA Gran Khan on the public popularity of PTI in the constituency. He said that the process of development and prosperity would continue and no one would be allowed to stand in the way of the development.

