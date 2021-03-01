UrduPoint.com
MPA Ikhtiar Wali Takes Oath

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Ikhtiar Wali, MPA-elect from PK-63 Nowshera took oath as member of the provincial assembly on Monday.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani administered oath to the newly elected Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) legislator.

Taking the floor after oath taking, Ikhtiar Wali expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency and voters of allied parties for reposing confidence on him.

He said that he will struggle for the strengthening of democracy, supremacy of constitution and resolving problems of his constituency.

He said that central leadership of his party had played an important role in his victory.

Ikhtiar Wali said that PMLN launched many mega development projects like motorway, making the country nuclear power and initiated power generation projects for economic prosperity of the country.

