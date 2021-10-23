UrduPoint.com

MPA Nishat Daha Passes Away

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:57 PM

MPA Nishat Daha passes away

Pakistan Muslim League (N) MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha passed away, here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha passed away, here on Saturday.

According to family sources, he was ill for last few months. Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha was a senior politician . He remained winner in elections 2008, 2013 and 2018.

In 2008, he won elections on PPP ticket. However, in Elections 2013 and 2018, he secured victory on PML-N ticket. However, Nishat Daha, remained more close to PTI after his differences with PML-N. He held various meetings with CM Punjab Usman Buzdar and expressed confidence in policies of PTI government.

