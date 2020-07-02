UrduPoint.com
MPA Tank Condoles With Imam Shah Over Demise Of His Son

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:30 PM

MPA Tank condoles with Imam Shah over demise of his son

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Mehmood Ahmad Bettani Thursday visited Gomal area and offered Fateha with Imam Shah over demise of his son.

He expressed grief over the death of his young son and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Later, the MPA visited the house of Yasin Shah Garwaki General Secretary JUIF UC-Dabara and Rehmat Ullah Gandapur.

Addressing the party workers Mehmood Bettani said that he had raised the issues of Tank on the floor of Assembly recently held in budget session.

He said the government should release maximum budget for backward district Tank to resolve the long lasting problems of the people of the area.

He said that some people making propaganda against him on social media that he left the people of his constituency alone. He rejected and said that he spend maximum time in constituency and visiting different areas to resolve the problems of people on priority basis.

