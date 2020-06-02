MQM-P moves resolution to Sindh Assembly on issuance of fake domiciles

(@fidahassanain)

MQM-P leader Khwaja Izharul Hassan has filed the resolution and demanded NAB to take action over the business of fake domiciles in Sindh.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2020) Pakistan Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) moved a resolution on the issuance of fake domiciles and Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) to Sindh Assembly here on Tuesday.

Khwaja Izharul Hassan of MQM-P said his party made this demand in accordance with the laws of Sindh.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters, Khwaja Izharul Hassan said the business of making fake domiciles was active in Sindh as well as all over Pakistan and NAB should take action against all those involved, and put them all behind bars, just as a degree is a degree, a fake domicile is a fake. “It is MQM which took step against the fake domiciles.

The people of Sindh have been and are being deceived and blackmailed in the name of Sindh,” he said, demanding that Sindh government should implement its own law. He also said that they were not fighting against Sindhi, Balochi, Punjabi speakers as they just wanted to know as to why no action was taken for safety of lives as many people died of AIDS and dog bites in Larkana.

In its resolution, the leader said transparent jobs should be provided in Sindh and local people should be recruited for Grade 1-15 jobs in government sector. The resolution demanded 100 percent implementation of rural and urban quota in recruitment for job applications from grades 16 to 22. "The government needs to take stern action against the people who have issued fake documents," the resolution read.

MQM-Pakistan leaders Abubakkar Siddiqui, Abdul Qadir Khanzada, Zahid Mansoori, Mehfooz Yar Khan and Shahid Ali were also present in the press conference.

MQM-P already rejected Sindh government three-member committee to probe into alleged issuance of domicile certificates and PRCs to non-residents of a district and the province.