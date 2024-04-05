Open Menu

MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief To Gaza's Families In Need

Ijaz Ahmad Published April 05, 2024 | 07:24 PM

MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need

In the midst of conflict since October 7th, Gaza faces unimaginable devastation

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) In the midst of conflict since October 7th, Gaza faces unimaginable devastation. With thousands dead and hundreds struggling to stay alive each day, life has become a living hell for those in Gaza. With essential services crippled and resources scarce, families struggle to find shelter, food, and safety amidst constant bombardment.

Those alive, are now faced with another challenge. How to overcome all odds and stay alive? Gaza is in a state of famine with little to no food to eat. With no food and no water, the people there are relying on all of us to help them.

MTJ Foundation's Response to the dire situation at hand:

Despite the challenges, MTJ Foundation, recognized as one of the best non-profit organizations, and inspired by the vision of Molana Tariq Jamil, stands in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Through unwavering determination and compassion, MTJ Foundation works tirelessly to provide critical aid and relief to those in need, utilizing the principles of Zakat and Sadaqah to uplift the community.

Partnering with local NGOs, MTJ Foundation ensures timely delivery of aid to those in Gaza. Relief items are bought from Egypt and packed into containers there and are then taken inside Gaza with the help of their partner local NGO’s.

Urgent Relief Efforts: Meeting Immediate Needs

The immediate focus of MTJ Foundation is on addressing the urgent needs of Gaza's residents. Prioritizing the distribution of life-saving essentials such as food, water, and shelter, MTJ Foundation ensures that no family is left without support during this difficult time. Each food pack includes ready-to-eat meat, honey, dates, cheese, tuna, and salt, providing essential nutrition to those in need. Alongside this, they are also sending in flour bags and water containers. They have also begun distributing hot food amongst the refugees so the people can have a nutritious meal, a pleasant change from the canned food.

Related Topics

Dead Water Egypt Gaza October Family All From Refugee Best Salfi Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Murtaza Javed Abbassi expresses concern over delay ..

Murtaza Javed Abbassi expresses concern over delayed Senate elections in KP

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner distributes gifts among cancer patien ..

Commissioner distributes gifts among cancer patients, women prisoners

10 minutes ago
 Inter eyeing Milan derby title triumph as Roma hos ..

Inter eyeing Milan derby title triumph as Roma host capital clash

10 minutes ago
 DPO Mansehra convenes religious scholars conferenc ..

DPO Mansehra convenes religious scholars conference

10 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed ..

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh calls on CM Sindh

10 minutes ago
 EU vows $290mn for Armenia amid tensions with Russ ..

EU vows $290mn for Armenia amid tensions with Russia

17 minutes ago
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

17 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble ac ..

Shahid Afridi says raising daughters well noble act in Islam

1 hour ago
 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan embarks on Umrah journey

1 hour ago
 PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Satur ..

PM will undertake visit to Saudi Arabia from Saturday

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz message on Youm Al Quds

1 hour ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

Lahore High Court (LHC) promotes 20 AD&SJs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan