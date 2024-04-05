In the midst of conflict since October 7th, Gaza faces unimaginable devastation

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) In the midst of conflict since October 7th, Gaza faces unimaginable devastation. With thousands dead and hundreds struggling to stay alive each day, life has become a living hell for those in Gaza. With essential services crippled and resources scarce, families struggle to find shelter, food, and safety amidst constant bombardment.

Those alive, are now faced with another challenge. How to overcome all odds and stay alive? Gaza is in a state of famine with little to no food to eat. With no food and no water, the people there are relying on all of us to help them.

MTJ Foundation's Response to the dire situation at hand:

Despite the challenges, MTJ Foundation, recognized as one of the best non-profit organizations, and inspired by the vision of Molana Tariq Jamil, stands in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Through unwavering determination and compassion, MTJ Foundation works tirelessly to provide critical aid and relief to those in need, utilizing the principles of Zakat and Sadaqah to uplift the community.

Partnering with local NGOs, MTJ Foundation ensures timely delivery of aid to those in Gaza. Relief items are bought from Egypt and packed into containers there and are then taken inside Gaza with the help of their partner local NGO’s.

Urgent Relief Efforts: Meeting Immediate Needs

The immediate focus of MTJ Foundation is on addressing the urgent needs of Gaza's residents. Prioritizing the distribution of life-saving essentials such as food, water, and shelter, MTJ Foundation ensures that no family is left without support during this difficult time. Each food pack includes ready-to-eat meat, honey, dates, cheese, tuna, and salt, providing essential nutrition to those in need. Alongside this, they are also sending in flour bags and water containers. They have also begun distributing hot food amongst the refugees so the people can have a nutritious meal, a pleasant change from the canned food.