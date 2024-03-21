MUET hosts workshop on protecting River Indus from pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Center for Advanced Studies in Water of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro in collaboration with Higher education Commission (HEC) here on Thursday organized a workshop titled “Protection of River Indus from Pollution and Causes of Pollution”.

During the event, Director of Center for Advanced Studies in Water Dr. Kamran Ansari, Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Dr. Uzma Bhanbhro and Dr. Tanveer Ahmed expressed concerns and reservations about the increasing pollution in the River Indus.

The experts highlighted that major cities of the province, including Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, rely on water from the River Indus, which is becoming increasingly polluted. They emphasized the urgent need for water monitoring measures.

The experts further stated that significant causes of pollution in the River Indus include untreated sewage water and the discharge of toxic water by factories and mills into the river. Additionally, untreated wastewater is also being released into the river, leading to an increase in waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, typhoid, hepatitis, gastroenteritis and others.

They also suggested that the water after passing through the treatment plants should be released into the river and the water quality should be checked regularly.

The workshop was attended by former senator and water expert Nisar Ahmed Memon, Dr. Asfand Yar, Dr. Yar Muhammad Khuhawar, Dr. Amanullah Mehar, Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Chandio and other experts.