UrduPoint.com

Mufti Muneeb Terms Peshawar Blast A Great 'national Tragedy'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Mufti Muneeb terms Peshawar blast a great 'national tragedy'

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The former Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has termed the Peshawar blast a great 'national tragedy' and an incident of terrorism.

Mufti Muneeb who is also the president of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris and Darul Uloom Naeemia, Karachi, condemning the gruesome incident in which more than 100 people were murdered and 59 were injured in the strongest terms told APP that this cruel act was enmity against Islam, Pakistan and humanity.

He made it clear that Shariah, Qisas or revenge under any title, any lame excuse was not acceptable.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to forgive all the believers and raise their ranks in Jannah and grant patience to their survivors.

He said a series of tragedies and accidents were happening in Pakistan and urged the entire nation to humbly pray to Allah Almighty to save Pakistan and the nation from this period of trials and tribulations.

Mufti Muneeb emphasized that the political leadership should keep their differences aside and devise a united national policy to get rid of the burgeoning scourge of terrorism and terrorists once for all.

He further said all political parties should take the ownership of this unified policy unconditionally in larger interest of the country and countrymen, otherwise they should give up the national politics.

He expressed his determination that the government and national security agencies whatsoever policy for Islam, Pakistan, security of innocent people's life and property and national assets, would formulate to be supported wholeheartedly.

He said Pakistan was constitutionally an Islamic democratic country and the supremacy of Quran and Sunnah was guaranteed in its Constitution. Despite all shortcomings of the governments regarding Shariah enforcement, the armed activities against Pakistan in the name of Shariah enforcement were illegal according to Shariah, Constitution and law.

Mufti Muneeb said such illegal acts would lead to chaos and disorder for islam and Pakistan adding that the constitutional means were available for the peaceful struggle of Shariah implementation in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Peshawar Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Lead Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest ..

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest bail

18 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairper ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairperson at Wahat Al Karama

31 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

46 minutes ago
 Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

2 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

3 hours ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.