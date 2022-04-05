Muhammad Iqbal Awan posted as AC Latifabad

Muhammad Iqbal Awan, an officer of Ex PCS (BS-17), presently posted as Chief Monitoring Officer Sujawal district was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Latifabad with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Muhammad Iqbal Awan, an officer of Ex PCS (BS-17), presently posted as Chief Monitoring Officer Sujawal district was transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Latifabad with immediate effect.

According to notification, Muhammad Iqbal Awan will replace Muhammad Fahad Mir who was transferred and directed to Services, General Administration and Coordination department Govt of Sindh.