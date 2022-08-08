Muharram processions concluded peacefully in Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The 9th Muharram mourning processions concluded peacefully here and in suburbs of the district on Monday amid tight security as over 7,500 police personnel deployed for security across the district.

The largest Muharram 9th "Alamon wala" procession was taken out from the Imambargah Bammu Shah at around 7:00 a.m. and concluded at Imambargah Latu Faqeer around Zuhr prayer. It passed through its traditional routes Thalla Bohra shah, Hussaini chowk, Thala Fazal shah, Thalla Yalla Shah, Abbas Alamdar, Ghayanwala and Imambargah Haider Shah Shirazi.

The various small processions taken out from the suburbs of the city including Thala-I, Thala-II and Mohalla Qasaban also joined this main procession as it passed through different Thalas and Imambargahs.

The mourners, people of all age groups and children, were reciting Noha-Khwani on the routes.

Around 7500 personnel of Police and FC provided security cover to the mourning processions.

The SP Investigation informed that the police personnel were also deployed on roof top of different buildings on the routes of the procession. Moreover, he said different streets were sealed and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) swept the routes before and after the passage of procession.

The police had made blockade at 96 different entry and exit points of the district.

The traffic remained suspended on the routes of processions while a complete ban was imposed not only on pillion riding but on the use of motorcycles for Muharram 9th and 10th in the city.

The 'Sabeels' of different drinks were also arranged on almost all the routes of the processions.