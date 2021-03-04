Multan Gymkhana set to start operation soon : Commissioner

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood announced to open membership of Multan Gymkhana Club after chairing first meeting of the governing body here on Thursday

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has fulfilled another promise he made in September last year to introduce Gymkhana Club here in line with long-held wishes of people of this city, said the Commissioner while talking to APP.

He said it was decided that membership would be invited for public sector employees, business community at first and later open up to other sections of society.

He said CM Punjab approved allotment of 100 Kanal land at Mati Tal road.

The Commissioner extended "welcome" to people who wanted to become its founding members or get facility for them or in the Names of their parents.

He said Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University had promised to get designed a beautiful logo through his Fine Arts department.

Gymkhana club would offer a number of sports facilities including golf, swimming, cricket, squash, tennis, billiard, gymnasium as well as concerts, lectures, and seminars etc for its members.

