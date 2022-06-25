(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The official Twitter account of Multan Police "Multan Police Official" has been verified.

According to the details, the official account of district Multan police has been verified by the social networking website Twitter and given a blue badge. Only a few Twitter accounts of Punjab police including the Multan police have been verified.

All the activities of Multan police and operations against criminals are being shared from this Twitter account.

The Twitter account was verified due to the efforts of Public Relations Officer of Multan Police Fayyaz Hussainwho is also handling social media.

The problems faced by the citizens are conveyed to the police through this account on which immediate steps taken to resolve them.