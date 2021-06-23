UrduPoint.com
Municipal Commissioner Urges People To Cooperate With Administration

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:48 PM

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh has said that the encroachments should be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines so as to improve the sewerage system

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh has said that the encroachments should be removed from the nullahs and sewerage lines so as to improve the sewerage system.

He said this while visiting different union councils of Sukkur city here on Wednesday along with the officials of Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) New sukkur, and other relevant departments here.

The Municipal Commissioner called upon the people to cooperate with the administration in their measures to improve the water sewerage network.

He also called upon the officials of TMA to complete all necessary arrangements to cope during the rains.

