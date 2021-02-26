UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Municipal Waste Water Treatment Plant At Quaid E Azam Mausoleum Periphery Turns Partially Functional

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:14 PM

Municipal waste water treatment plant at Quaid e Azam mausoleum periphery turns partially functional

A municipal waste water treatment plant, with a capacity of 100,000 gallons, was turned partially functional at Quaid e Azam Mazar 's east peripheral area here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A municipal waste water treatment plant, with a capacity of 100,000 gallons, was turned partially functional at Quaid e Azam Mazar 's east peripheral area here on Friday.

Resident Engineer, Quaid e Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB), Muhammad Arif addressing the ceremony to mark the occasion said the treatment plant will not only help solve the challenges faced in watering the surrounding gardens but also conserve no less than 100,000 gallons of fresh water on almost daily basis.

He said conservation of fast diminishing fresh water needed urgent interventions for public benefit and QMMB on the basis of funds provided by National Heritage and Culture Division of the Federal government has attempted to play a role in this regard.

"QMMB with the support of concerned citizens and non governmental organization is also engaged in developing Jinnah Urban Forest, with 4000 trees and plants already grown there, and another 4000 in coming years thus providing Karachi a much needed green cover," he said expressing his gratitude to the people for their support to the cause.

Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javaid Amjad, the chief guest on the occasion said Jinnah Urban Forest is continuity of Prime Minister Imran Khan's " billion Tree Project" and also in accordance to his vision of Clean and Green Pakistan Movement.

Highlighting particular relevance of plantation in Karachi coupled with urban forest projects, she reminded the heat wave experienced by the citizens of the metropolis a few years ago, leading to several avoidable deaths.

Trees and plants are not only oxygen producers but also efficient source to brave the global warming challenge, said Ms. Amjad urging citizens to contribute towards the cause.

She particularly appreciated Shaukat Omari, Fahim Iqbal Siddiqui, Ammara Javed, Komal Pervez, Asad.A.Khan, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi and Muhammad Arif for their commitment to the cause.

The chief guest of the ceremony emphasized that the water treatment plant and Jinnah Urban Forest project in the east peripheral area of Mazar e Quaid must be owned by the citizens as a mark of respect and gratitude to the father of nation, Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Earlier the 91st QMMB meeting was held during which series of decisions were taken with regard to father of nations's mausoleum complex.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Water Quaid E Azam Heat Wave National University Government Billion

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy Says Midde East Quartet Agrees to ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for focusi ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil's Vale posts $4.8-bn profit in 2020

2 minutes ago

Thousands rally in Georgia after opposition chief' ..

5 minutes ago

Nigeria gunmen kidnap more than 300 schoolgirls, s ..

5 minutes ago

New Indian social media rules could threaten free ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.