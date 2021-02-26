Municipal waste water treatment plant at Quaid e Azam mausoleum periphery turns partially functional

A municipal waste water treatment plant, with a capacity of 100,000 gallons, was turned partially functional at Quaid e Azam Mazar 's east peripheral area here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A municipal waste water treatment plant, with a capacity of 100,000 gallons, was turned partially functional at Quaid e Azam Mazar 's east peripheral area here on Friday.

Resident Engineer, Quaid e Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB), Muhammad Arif addressing the ceremony to mark the occasion said the treatment plant will not only help solve the challenges faced in watering the surrounding gardens but also conserve no less than 100,000 gallons of fresh water on almost daily basis.

He said conservation of fast diminishing fresh water needed urgent interventions for public benefit and QMMB on the basis of funds provided by National Heritage and Culture Division of the Federal government has attempted to play a role in this regard.

"QMMB with the support of concerned citizens and non governmental organization is also engaged in developing Jinnah Urban Forest, with 4000 trees and plants already grown there, and another 4000 in coming years thus providing Karachi a much needed green cover," he said expressing his gratitude to the people for their support to the cause.

Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javaid Amjad, the chief guest on the occasion said Jinnah Urban Forest is continuity of Prime Minister Imran Khan's " billion Tree Project" and also in accordance to his vision of Clean and Green Pakistan Movement.

Highlighting particular relevance of plantation in Karachi coupled with urban forest projects, she reminded the heat wave experienced by the citizens of the metropolis a few years ago, leading to several avoidable deaths.

Trees and plants are not only oxygen producers but also efficient source to brave the global warming challenge, said Ms. Amjad urging citizens to contribute towards the cause.

She particularly appreciated Shaukat Omari, Fahim Iqbal Siddiqui, Ammara Javed, Komal Pervez, Asad.A.Khan, Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi and Muhammad Arif for their commitment to the cause.

The chief guest of the ceremony emphasized that the water treatment plant and Jinnah Urban Forest project in the east peripheral area of Mazar e Quaid must be owned by the citizens as a mark of respect and gratitude to the father of nation, Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Earlier the 91st QMMB meeting was held during which series of decisions were taken with regard to father of nations's mausoleum complex.