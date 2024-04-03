Muqam assumes additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam assumed additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam assumed additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.

Senior officials warmly welcomed Engr Amir Muqam on his arrival to Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan. Later, the Federal Minister chaired an introductory meeting attended by senior officials of the Ministry. Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Jawad Rafique Malik gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects of the Ministry and matters related to Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The senior officials of the Ministry also gave briefing on the status of subsidized wheat supply to Gilgit-Baltistan and the procedure of delivery.

The Minister said that Gilgit-Baltistan should be ensured the supply of wheat according to the quota set by the federal government.

He said that there should not be any shortage of wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan, the right of the people of Azad Kashmir will be protected at any cost.

Engr Amir Muqam has said that federal government will work together with Azad Kashmir Government for the welfare of the people.