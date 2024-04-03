Open Menu

Muqam Assumes Additional Charge Of Ministry Of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Muqam assumes additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam assumed additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam assumed additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.

Senior officials warmly welcomed Engr Amir Muqam on his arrival to Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan. Later, the Federal Minister chaired an introductory meeting attended by senior officials of the Ministry. Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Jawad Rafique Malik gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects of the Ministry and matters related to Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The senior officials of the Ministry also gave briefing on the status of subsidized wheat supply to Gilgit-Baltistan and the procedure of delivery.

The Minister said that Gilgit-Baltistan should be ensured the supply of wheat according to the quota set by the federal government.

He said that there should not be any shortage of wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan, the right of the people of Azad Kashmir will be protected at any cost.

Engr Amir Muqam has said that federal government will work together with Azad Kashmir Government for the welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Shortage Amir Muqam Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq Pr ..

General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of ..

2 minutes ago
 Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

2 minutes ago
 Central Chairman PHMA grieved

Central Chairman PHMA grieved

2 minutes ago
 Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to P ..

Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to PM on Climate Change

5 minutes ago
 Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launc ..

Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launched today

5 minutes ago
 Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq

Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq

5 minutes ago
Police arrest offender under parents’ protection ..

Police arrest offender under parents’ protection law

5 minutes ago
 Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffoca ..

Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffocation

12 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till to ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns case against Rana Sanaullah

IHC adjourns case against Rana Sanaullah

10 minutes ago
 Court serves notice in acquittal plea of PTI foun ..

Court serves notice in acquittal plea of PTI founder

10 minutes ago
 Mirwaiz calls for unity against implementation of ..

Mirwaiz calls for unity against implementation of sectarian agenda in IIOJK

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan