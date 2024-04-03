Muqam Assumes Additional Charge Of Ministry Of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam assumed additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam assumed additional charge of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.
Senior officials warmly welcomed Engr Amir Muqam on his arrival to Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan. Later, the Federal Minister chaired an introductory meeting attended by senior officials of the Ministry. Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Jawad Rafique Malik gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects of the Ministry and matters related to Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
The senior officials of the Ministry also gave briefing on the status of subsidized wheat supply to Gilgit-Baltistan and the procedure of delivery.
The Minister said that Gilgit-Baltistan should be ensured the supply of wheat according to the quota set by the federal government.
He said that there should not be any shortage of wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan, the right of the people of Azad Kashmir will be protected at any cost.
Engr Amir Muqam has said that federal government will work together with Azad Kashmir Government for the welfare of the people.
Recent Stories
General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of ..
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high
Central Chairman PHMA grieved
Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to PM on Climate Change
Non-Formal Education Statistics Report to be launched today
Scouting is dynamic movement: Dr Khurram Tariq
Police arrest offender under parents’ protection law
Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffocation
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till tomorrow
IHC adjourns case against Rana Sanaullah
Court serves notice in acquittal plea of PTI founder
Mirwaiz calls for unity against implementation of sectarian agenda in IIOJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
General (R) Tariq Shafi visits Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry ..2 minutes ago
-
Central Chairman PHMA grieved2 minutes ago
-
Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to PM on Climate Change5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest offender under parents’ protection law5 minutes ago
-
Manhole Cleanliness: Two labourers died of suffocation12 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till tomorrow10 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns case against Rana Sanaullah10 minutes ago
-
Court serves notice in acquittal plea of PTI founder10 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz calls for unity against implementation of sectarian agenda in IIOJK10 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia's Religious Affairs enhances guidance through Electronic Screens at Two Holy Mosques du ..9 minutes ago
-
Uzbek envoy calls on Governor Punjab9 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi pays homage to Shaheed Bhutto on his 45th anniversary9 minutes ago