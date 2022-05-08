UrduPoint.com

Muqam Visits Swabi, Reviews Arrangements For Public Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Muqam visits Swabi, reviews arrangements for public meeting

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs and president PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr Amir Muqam paid a visit to Swabi on Sunday.

During his visit, the Advisor also visited cricket Ground at Tehsil Headquarters Chota Lahore wherein the central vice president PML-N Maryam Nawaz, Federal ministers and other central and provincial leaders are scheduled to address a public meeting on May 11, 2022 at 3:00 P.M.

Engr Amir Muqam reviewed arrangements and also inspected the venue for the public meeting on the ground spread over 400 kanal land. The venue was declared suitable.

Later, a formal meeting was also held with Engr Amir Muqam in the chair to review preparations and arrangements for the public meeting. Those who attended were included district president PML-N Swabi, Haji Shiraz Khan, general secretary Babar Saleem, Tehsil President Swabi, Malik Abdul Ahad, Haji Iftikhar Khan, Haji Dildar Khan, Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Mohammad Adil, Tehsil Nazim Lahore and party leaders from all four tehsils of the district.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Engr Amir Muqam said that public meetings of the Maryam Nawaz in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be organized as per schedule.

