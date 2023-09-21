Murtaza Solangi emphasizes need to eliminate prejudices

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has emphasized the need to eliminate prejudices and ensure the rights of all segments of society in order to harness the full potential of the country.

Addressing the International Peace Festival in Islamabad on Thursday, he pointed out that our strength lies in our diversity, and those who seek to undermine this strength are, in fact, attempting to weaken Pakistan.

Alluding to the August 11th, 1947 speech of the founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Murtaza Solangi stated that safeguarding the rights of minorities is fundamental to the foundation of Pakistan.

He said the ideology of Pakistan underscores the equality of all its citizens, a principle articulated by the founding father in his speech.

Murtaza Solangi further noted that promoting equality is our most potent weapon in the fight against extremism. He also highlighted that combatting extremism is in alignment with the values, history, and ideology of Pakistan.

The Information Minister was also appreciative of the steps taken by NACTA against extremism and terrorism.