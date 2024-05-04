Mushaal Malik Condoles Sad Demise Of Shiekh Tahnoon Bin Mohammad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, former SAPM on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, expressed her heartfelt condolences to the President, the entire Al Nahyan family, and the honourable people of the UAE on the sad demise of Shiekh Tahnoon Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.
Mushaal, a wife of unlawfully incarcerated Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, in her condolence message said that the entire people of Kashmir were grieved over the passing away of the Shiekh Tahnoon Bin Mohammad.
“May his soul rest in peace and May Allah have mercy upon Him and grant him Jannat Ul Firdous and make him dwell in His spacious gardens of Heaven,” she prayed.
Mushaal said that may Allah grant patience, solace and Sabr-e-Jameel to His entire family in this time of grief and the irreparable loss for Humanity and Muslim Ummah.
