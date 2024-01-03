Open Menu

Mushahid Hosts Christmas-cum-New Year’s Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Mushahid hosts Christmas-cum-New Year’s Party

The Senate's Standing Committee on Defence Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who represents the Federal Capital in the Senate, held a Christmas-cum-New Year’s Party in honour of sanitation workers at the E-7 Park on Wednesday, which was attended by about 150 persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Senate's Standing Committee on Defence Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who represents the Federal Capital in the Senate, held a Christmas-cum-New Year’s Party in honour of sanitation workers at the E-7 Park on Wednesday, which was attended by about 150 persons.

Lauding the hard work, role and contribution of sanitary workers to keep Islamabad ‘clean and green’, he said: "You are the real VIPs. Given your honesty, dedication and hardwork, we are proud of you."

He also awarded shields of appreciation to two retiring sanitary workers - Yaqoob Masih, who served for 42 years, and Saifur Rahman, who served for 38 years.

Talking to the media, Senator Mushahid said that Islamabad was a city of the elites, where the 'VIP culture' was prevalent and only VIPs were acknowledged or honoured.

However, he wanted to set a different example, by "honouring our unsung heroes, the poor, underclass belonging to the Christian community, who are the weakest and most oppressed section of Pakistani society".

He said the sanitary workers were the real VIPs, who did not hold any high office but they served selflessly, beyond the call of duty, at meagre salaries, and "it is because of them that our city (Islamabad) is clean and beautiful".

He said,"We must uphold the Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of equality for all Pakistanis, irrespective of religion, caste or creed and respect the National Flag where the white colour honours non-Muslim Pakistanis."

Last year too, Senator Mushahid arranged a similar function in honour of Manzoor Masih, a retiring sanitary worker and other members of the CDA sanitation staff.

The head of CDA Labour Union, Chaudhry Yasin, and Senator Fawzia Arshad also participated in the function.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Poor Mushahid Hussain Syed Capital Development Authority Christian Media All Labour

Recent Stories

Pakistan T20I squad members are set to depart late ..

Pakistan T20I squad members are set to depart later tonight

5 minutes ago
 8500 POs arrested, challan tickets issued to 1.75m ..

8500 POs arrested, challan tickets issued to 1.75m drivers in 2023

1 minute ago
 Two matches decided in A.S. Natural Stone U-19 Int ..

Two matches decided in A.S. Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket

1 minute ago
 Civil Defence registered 371 cases, sealed 502 dec ..

Civil Defence registered 371 cases, sealed 502 decanting points in 2023

1 minute ago
 Education ministry to launch High-Impact IT Traini ..

Education ministry to launch High-Impact IT Training Institutes

8 minutes ago
 MCCI demands fair cargo rates, export incentives f ..

MCCI demands fair cargo rates, export incentives for exporters

31 minutes ago
Japan probes plane inferno after 'miracle' escape

Japan probes plane inferno after 'miracle' escape

31 minutes ago
 Full results give Serbia ruling party election win

Full results give Serbia ruling party election win

31 minutes ago
 Keamari Police operation nets drug dealers, gang m ..

Keamari Police operation nets drug dealers, gang members, seizes explosives

44 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notified for areas of provincial me ..

Power shutdown notified for areas of provincial metropolis

43 minutes ago
 PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat s ..

PHC upholds ECP’s decision against PTI’s bat symbol

1 hour ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 297 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 297 points

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan