Mushahid Hussain Sayed Hails Turkish President For Supporting Kashmir Cause

Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:39 PM

Chairperson Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday appreciated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for supporting Kashmir cause and other core interests of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairperson Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday appreciated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for supporting Kashmir cause and other core interests of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel programme, he said that all the parliamentarians had expressed their great love, for the President, upon his arrival in the Parliament for speech.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was a respectable global leader who always spoke well for the people of Pakistan, he said.

In any hour of trial, Turkish leader was found helping Pakistan and vice versa.

He hoped that Turkey would join China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), for benefiting the people of this region.

Your Thoughts and Comments

