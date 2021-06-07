Mushtaq Ghani expresses grief over loss of precious lives in Sukkur train accident

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Speaker KP Assembly on Monday expressed shock and grief over the loss of precious human lives as a result of the unfortunate train collision at Sukkur

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Speaker KP Assembly on Monday expressed shock and grief over the loss of precious human lives as a result of the unfortunate train collision at Sukkur.

The Speaker in his condolence message, conveyed his heartfelt grief and sincere sympathies with bereaved families.

Mushtaq Ghani prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and asked the concerned authority to provide the best treatment facilities to them.