Musical Show Held At PAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A variety musical show was organized to nurture talent in Punjab Arts Council (PAC), in which singers from across the province participated.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed was the special guest of the musical show.

Speaking on the occasion, Waqar Ahmad said that songs have their unique place in the country's culture in which the traditions, simplicity and sincere love of the people of Punjab were hidden.

"We are lucky that our culture has its example which is loved all over the world," adding, "our culture is our identity; the nations that do not have any recognition, history forgets them." He said that the artists of Punjab had preserved their folk songs, tunes and unique expressions in a rich way and today"s young generation was also benefiting from this.

Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman said that artists were considered to be messengers of peace around the world.

In the atmosphere of depression, the arrangement of musical nights was welcome.

There was no talent shortage among Pakistani artists, adding Pakistani singers in classical music have performed worldwide.

Tahir Nayar, Gulab, Asma Lata, Saqleen Musa Khelvi, Amira Mir, Sharafat Baloch, Sagar Khan, and Jahangir Khan created the magic of their voices in the musical program and received applause from the audience.

Hamid Babar, Shahid Bhola and Saeed Anwar entertained the audience in the one-man comedy show. Many people from the twin cities attended the musical night.

