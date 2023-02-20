Muslims burnt alive, churches attacked daily in modern India

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :As the World Day of Social Justice is being celebrated across the globe, minorities are being persistently hounded under Narendra Modi government in India where, only this week, two Muslims were burnt alive by a Hindutva gang in Haryana state.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day is marked worldwide to ensure treating minorities with equality, the cornerstone of social justice, but Muslims, Christians, Dalits and Sikhs are deprived of social justice, and are treated as 2nd class citizens in India.

The day has no meaning for Indian minorities as they continue to face systematic discrimination. The ongoing protests in Rajasthan by Muslims over the killing of their two community members, Nasir and Junaid, by the Hindutva activists in Haryana and by Christians at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against attacks on churches across India coinciding with the World Day of Social Justice betray the overall plight of the minorities in present-day India.

The Muslim protesters in Rajasthan, the native state of the two Muslim victims, said that when a Hindu Kanhaiya was murdered in Udaipur, his killers were caught within one hour, but now the killers of the two Muslims are running scot-free.

Nasir's and Junaid's cousin Mohammad Javed said that he would not move from dharna until the accused are arrested.

On the other hand, Steven, one of the Christian protesters who had come from Uttar Pradesh, said during Delhi's protest: "Churches are being attacked, our people are being beaten up and arrested. The community members are living in a constant state of panic." The Muslim and Christian protesters said that India had no right to celebrate the international social justice day when it is denying even basic human rights to its minorities.

The minorities complain that persecution of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and low-caste Hindus has increased manifold since BJP came to power, while Hindutva leaders are openly calling for violence against Muslims and other minorities in India.

The community members participating in the protests urged the global community to come forward to prevent India from treading the path to purge the country of all minorities as per RSS-BJP's Hindutva ideology.