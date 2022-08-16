UrduPoint.com

MWMC Starts Cleanliness Operation At Graveyards

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started a special cleanliness operation at graveyards on the directives of the divisional administration.

According to details, the city has been divided into 15 sectors where the workers of MWMC have started cleanliness operation. Garbage and other waste was being lifted from the graveyards.

The MWMC sources said that the operation at New Town, Shamsabad, Lalazaar, Shadab Colony, Sara-e-Wazir Khan and Jalal Baqri had been completed.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Ameer Hassan, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that a special task of cleaning cemeteries had been given to the MWMC workers.

He said that the operation would continue till the cleanliness of all graveyards of the city.

