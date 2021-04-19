UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mystery Of Blind Murder Case Resolved

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:13 PM

Mystery of blind murder case resolved

Sadr Jaranwala police claimed on Monday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case by arresting two accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Sadr Jaranwala police claimed on Monday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case by arresting two accused.

Police said that Muhammad Ahmad, resident of Warispura had gone to Chak No.24-GB for collecting his money from his friends Rana Yasir Jameel, etc.

when they allegedly shot him dead and later staged a drama that Ahmad was killed after his pistol went off accidentally.

On suspicion, the police took Waqas and Rameez, the friends of victim into custody and started investigation.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had killed Muhammad Ahmad over a monetary dispute.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Jaranwala Money From

Recent Stories

Delegatio to meet Hafiz Saad Rizvi in Kot Lakhpat ..

9 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Condemns Jailing of Hong Kong Medi ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 2 lives, 68 new infections in last ..

5 minutes ago

Xi visits Tsinghua University ahead of its 110th a ..

5 minutes ago

Notices served to respondents in IHC attack case

5 minutes ago

Elephants 'trample' rhino poacher to death in S. A ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.