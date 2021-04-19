Mystery of blind murder case resolved

Sadr Jaranwala police claimed on Monday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case by arresting two accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Sadr Jaranwala police claimed on Monday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case by arresting two accused.

Police said that Muhammad Ahmad, resident of Warispura had gone to Chak No.24-GB for collecting his money from his friends Rana Yasir Jameel, etc.

when they allegedly shot him dead and later staged a drama that Ahmad was killed after his pistol went off accidentally.

On suspicion, the police took Waqas and Rameez, the friends of victim into custody and started investigation.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had killed Muhammad Ahmad over a monetary dispute.

Further investigation was underway.