NA Body On Cabinet Secretariat Meets

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 08:21 PM

NA Body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met here on Thursday under the chairpersonship of MNA Ms Kishwer Zehra in the Parliament House.

The Committee has asked Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to address the issue of over-billing by Gas Distribution Companies.

The Committee observed that the genuine customers should not suffer on the pretext of faulty gas meters and gas pilferage.

The Committee decided to call Chiefs of OGRA, SNGPL and SSGCL in its ensuing meeting to discuss the issue.

The Committee was apprised about the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which aims to bring entire Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Re-gasified Liquefied Gas (RLNG) licensing and pricing under regulatory framework of OGRA.

It was further apprised that amendment in question would further empower OGRA to determine and notify the RLNG sale price under the OGRA Ordinance, 2002. After discussion, the Bill was approved by the Committee.

While discussing the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Committee observed that Bill need further deliberation therefore, it would take up the same in its next meeting.

The Committee after discussion disapproved the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 moved by MNA Mr. Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das.

The Committee was apprised that Bill in question aims in providing provincial representation in the OGRA.

The Chairman OGRA contented that the OGRA deals with marketing and regulation of midstream and downstream gas and oil sectors, thus the amendment proposed by the MNA would change the structure of the Authority.

He further informed that all the issues related to exploration of oil and gas are discussed in the Council of Common Interest, which has appropriate representation of the provinces.

The meeting was attended by MNAs such as Mr. Saleem Rehman, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Mr. Muhammad Aslam Khan, Ms. Uzma Riaz, Mr. Muhammad Hashim, Mr. Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Ms. Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mover Mr. Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Additional Secretary Cabinet Division, Chairman OGRA and other officers of concerned departments.

