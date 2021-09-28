NA body unanimously passes Special Technology Zones Authority Bill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Tuesday unanimously passed Special Technology Zones Authority Bill, 2021.

The meeting met here at parliament house under the chairmanship of Senator Kauda Babar.

Officials from Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication while briefing the committee members regarding Special Technology Zones Authority Bill, 2021, explained that the bill was important to provide institutional and legislative support for the technology sector with internationally competitive and export oriented structures and ecosystems.

They were of the view that the bill would help attract foreign direct investment, develop collaborative ecosystem connecting academia, research and technology industry.

It would also be beneficial for initiating innovation in production systems and products and to increase the standards and quality of technology goods and services within the country.

It would help increase productivity and decrease the costs of production through high tech interventions and encourage futuristic entrepreneurship, they said adding, it would also help enable job opportunities for educated youth of the country.

Committee members raised questions on the excerpts of the Bill. Senator Shahadat Awan suggested reviewing the Bill clause by clause to remove any lacunas in the legislation.

Chairman Committee, Senator Kauda Babar urged the committee members to look into the matter beyond party lines in the interest of the country.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supported the legislation and termed the bill as a important step towards development of IT sector in the country.

Among others the meeting was attended by Senators, Dr. Shahzad Waseem (LOH), Seemi Eezdi, Zeeshan Khanzada, Sania Nishtar, Sana Jamali, Palwasha Muhammadzai Khan, Shahadat Awan, Afnan Ullah Khan, Naseema Ehsaan, Officials from Ministry of Information Technology and STZ Authority.