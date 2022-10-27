NA body wants early evacuation of law enforcement agencies from FATA schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Thursday recommended that the schools/colleges of erstwhile FATA, occupied by the law enforcement agencies may be vacated at the earliest to make it functional without any further delay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Thursday recommended that the schools/colleges of erstwhile FATA, occupied by the law enforcement agencies may be vacated at the earliest to make it functional without any further delay.

The Committee that met here with Muhammad Jamal Ud Din in the chair was of the view that educational institutions instead of other purposes should only be used for education.

The Special Secretary, Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with all concerned officers gave a detailed presentation on the agenda.

After a detailed briefing, the Committee recommended that the concerned MNAS/MPAS of erstwhile FATA may be consulted, whenever going to construct schools/colleges in their Constituencies.

Regarding the issue of handover of the possession of the FATA Houses the NA body summoned the Secretary, Ministry of Interior, and Chief Secretary or Secretary Administration Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in that regard.

The Committee was told that FATA Houses were constructed from an annual budget of FATA for official use by the Parliamentarians Officers of erstwhile FATA and to make a mechanism for better utilization of the said house.

The Committee deferred the matter regarding the disbursement of funds to the traders/shopkeepers in Miran Shah. North Waziristan as raised by Mohsin Dawar on Point of Order May 16, 2022, due to the absence of the Member at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Naveed Ameer Jeeva, Afreen Khan, Nuzhat Pathan, Nasiba Channa, and officials of the ministry and its attached departments.