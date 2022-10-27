UrduPoint.com

NA Body Wants Early Evacuation Of Law Enforcement Agencies From FATA Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 10:56 PM

NA body wants early evacuation of law enforcement agencies from FATA schools

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Thursday recommended that the schools/colleges of erstwhile FATA, occupied by the law enforcement agencies may be vacated at the earliest to make it functional without any further delay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Thursday recommended that the schools/colleges of erstwhile FATA, occupied by the law enforcement agencies may be vacated at the earliest to make it functional without any further delay.

The Committee that met here with Muhammad Jamal Ud Din in the chair was of the view that educational institutions instead of other purposes should only be used for education.

The Special Secretary, Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with all concerned officers gave a detailed presentation on the agenda.

After a detailed briefing, the Committee recommended that the concerned MNAS/MPAS of erstwhile FATA may be consulted, whenever going to construct schools/colleges in their Constituencies.

Regarding the issue of handover of the possession of the FATA Houses the NA body summoned the Secretary, Ministry of Interior, and Chief Secretary or Secretary Administration Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in that regard.

The Committee was told that FATA Houses were constructed from an annual budget of FATA for official use by the Parliamentarians Officers of erstwhile FATA and to make a mechanism for better utilization of the said house.

The Committee deferred the matter regarding the disbursement of funds to the traders/shopkeepers in Miran Shah. North Waziristan as raised by Mohsin Dawar on Point of Order May 16, 2022, due to the absence of the Member at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Naveed Ameer Jeeva, Afreen Khan, Nuzhat Pathan, Nasiba Channa, and officials of the ministry and its attached departments.

Related Topics

National Assembly North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Education Budget Afreen Khan May All From Government Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

29 seconds ago
 Pakistan's floods memo from nature: Sherry Rehman

Pakistan's floods memo from nature: Sherry Rehman

33 seconds ago
 S.Korea's Decision to Deliver Arms to Kiev Will De ..

S.Korea's Decision to Deliver Arms to Kiev Will Destroy Seoul-Moscow Ties - Puti ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Supports Possible Accession of Saudi Arabia ..

Putin Supports Possible Accession of Saudi Arabia to BRICS

3 minutes ago
 New York Posts Says Fired Employee Who Posted 'Vil ..

New York Posts Says Fired Employee Who Posted 'Vile' Content Through Media Outle ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI creating anarchy through long march: Musadiq

PTI creating anarchy through long march: Musadiq

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.