NA Passes Journalists Protection Bill And Five Other Bills:Dr Mazari

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

NA passes journalists Protection bill and five other bills:Dr Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minster for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Monday said that National Assembly had passed Journalist Protection Bill and five other Human Rights bills including criminalizing Enforced Disappearances with section 514: 2, added by Supreme Court on International removed through amendment by her in NA.

In her message on Twitter here, she said that the bill also expanding definition of harassment of women at workplace through amendment passed.

Following Human Rights bills passed today by National Assembly: 1.The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021 2.The Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021 3.The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

4.The Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 20215. The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 20216. Enforced Disappearances Bill: The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021.

