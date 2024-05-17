Open Menu

NA Passes Motion To Suspend Cheema's House Services

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM

NA passes motion to suspend Cheema's House services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed a motion to suspend Member National Assembly (MNA) Tariq Bashir Cheema from House services until the conclusion of the 5th session.

It is to be mentioned that the 5th session of the National Assembly also concluded on Friday and the Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said that an unpleasant incident occurred yesterday which caused distress among many members.

Ayaz Sadiq appreciated members from all political parties met afterward and resolved the issue amicably.

The Speaker also thanked them for their positive role in addressing the matter.

He said that all members had unanimously agreed in writing to suspend Tariq Cheema's services for the remainder of the session.

The Speaker then sought and received the House's approval for this suspension.

Ayaz Sadiq also urged all members to practice tolerance towards one another in the House.

APP/sra-zah

Related Topics

National Assembly Tariq Bashir All From

Recent Stories

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

52 minutes ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

1 hour ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

14 hours ago
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

14 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

14 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

14 hours ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

14 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

14 hours ago
 'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan