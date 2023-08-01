NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

(@Abdulla99267510)

The House has also passed a resolution recommending the government to rename Gwadar International Airport as Feroz Khan Noon saying it will be a tribute to the former Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2023) The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the government to take immediate steps to ensure payment of minimum wage to the employees in public and private institutions.

The resolution was moved by Aliya Kamran.

The House also passed a resolution recommending the government to rename Gwadar International Airport as Feroz Khan Noon saying it will be a tribute to the former Prime Minister. The resolution was moved by Rana Qasim Noon.

The National Assembly also passed the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Toshakhana Management and Regulation Bill 2023.

These were moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

Other bills that were passed by the House today included Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2023, The Promotion and Protection of Gandhara Culture Authority Bill, 2023, The Margalla International University Bill, 2023 and The Thar International Institute Bill, 2023.

The house has now been adjourned to meet again tomorrow at 11:00 am.