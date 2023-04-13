NA passes three bills, refers as many to committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday passed three bills including two government bills and referred as many private members' bills to relevant committees after their introduction in the House.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar moved the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 which was passed by the House.

State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan moved the Hajj and Umrah Regulation Bill, 2023 which was also passed by the House. Both these bills were taken as supplementary agenda and the House passed motions for their immediate consideration.

A private members' bill – the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022 – sponsored by PTI lawmaker Ahmed Hussain Deharr was passed by the House after the presentation of the standing committee report on it.

The House referred three bills to the relevant standing committees which were the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023) (Amendment in Article- 51, 59 and 106); the Protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill, 2023 and the National Council for Minorities Rights Bill, 2023.

The House rejected a motion seeking consideration of the bill related to the release of funds for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, a member of the committee Syed Hussain Tariq presented the report on the Charged Sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill, 2023.

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has recommended not to approve the bill.

A PTI lawmaker Saleh Muhammad pointed out the quorum but it was found complete upon counting. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday) at 4 p.m.