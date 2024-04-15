Open Menu

NA Session Prorogued Amid Lack Of Quorum

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM

NA session prorogued amid lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, prorogued the session of the National Assembly sine die on Monday due to a lack of quorum.

As the House proceedings commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by Na’at and the national anthem, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the newly elected member of the National Assembly and daughter of the late former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, took oath as an MNA.

The House offered Fateha for those who died in various incidents, including acts of terrorism and the recent rains in the country. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri led the Fateha.

Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Naveed Qamar, expressed disappointment over the fact that newly elected member Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was not allowed to speak in the House by members of the opposition.

Member of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Agha Rafiullah, pointed out the lack of quorum. Following this, the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asked for member count and subsequently prorogued the session sine die upon finding that the House was not in order. The session of National Assembly was summoned at the requisition of the opposition parties.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Died Pakistan Peoples Party From Rains Opposition

Recent Stories

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

27 minutes ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

31 minutes ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

57 minutes ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

3 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

4 hours ago
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

7 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

7 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

7 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

7 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan