NA Session Prorogued Amid Lack Of Quorum
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, prorogued the session of the National Assembly sine die on Monday due to a lack of quorum.
As the House proceedings commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by Na’at and the national anthem, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the newly elected member of the National Assembly and daughter of the late former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, took oath as an MNA.
The House offered Fateha for those who died in various incidents, including acts of terrorism and the recent rains in the country. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri led the Fateha.
Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Naveed Qamar, expressed disappointment over the fact that newly elected member Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was not allowed to speak in the House by members of the opposition.
Member of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Agha Rafiullah, pointed out the lack of quorum. Following this, the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asked for member count and subsequently prorogued the session sine die upon finding that the House was not in order. The session of National Assembly was summoned at the requisition of the opposition parties.
Recent Stories
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt transfers DG MDA2 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab approves a comprehensive development plan for Murree2 minutes ago
-
Saudi FM arrives on two-day visit2 minutes ago
-
PNCA to organize paper cutting art exhibition on April 222 minutes ago
-
Govt fully focused on uplift of merged districts: KP Governor12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt declares rain, flood emergency12 minutes ago
-
Swat posses potential in cultural, natural tourism: Charles Delogni12 minutes ago
-
3 drug peddlers held in Attock12 minutes ago
-
Citizens laud facilities at Karachi Zoo, Safari Park, Landhi Korangi Zoo12 minutes ago
-
High flood warning in Indus River in Kohistan12 minutes ago
-
Registered voters in Pakistan surge to 130 million22 minutes ago
-
Ministers visit flood-affected areas of Peshawar22 minutes ago