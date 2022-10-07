UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Announced Six-member Panel Of Chairpersons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday announced panel of chairpersons to conduct proceedings of the house in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

The speaker, in pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly announced Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Vrik, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Aliya Kamran, Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Javaria Zafar Aheer and Ahmed Hussain Dehar would conduct proceedings of Lower House of the Parliament in absence of speaker and deputy speaker.

