NA speaker announces 6-member panel of chairpersons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday announced the panel of chairpersons to conduct proceedings of the House in the absence of speaker and deputy speaker.

The speaker said the panel of chairpersons, including Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir, Syed Ghulam Mustafa, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Javaria Zafar Aheer and Riaz Fatyana would conduct proceedings in their absence.