NA Speaker Declares Raja Riaz Ahmad As Leader Of Opposition

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad as the Leader of the Opposition

The Speaker decided in favour of Raja Riaz Ahmad on having the support of majority of the members from the Opposition in the National Assembly, said a press release.

The Speaker in pursuance of rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007 declared the Leader of the Opposition. Notification to this effect was issued by the National Assembly Secretariat today.

The PTI MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad had the support of 16 members from the opposition whereas GDA MNA Ghaus Bukhsh Khan Mehar was supported by 6 Members.

