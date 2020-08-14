UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Congratulate Nation On 73rd Independence Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker congratulate nation on 73rd independence day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri congratulated the nation on the 73rd Independence Day celebrated on August 14.

In a message, the Speaker said that this day was a day of renewal of our commitments and reminded of the unforgettable struggle and sacrifices made by our forefathers for next generations to live in freedom.

The Speaker remarked that undoubtedly freedom was a great blessing and the nations which were living a life in slavery and were being subjected to oppression and exploitation know the value of freedom.

He said that the value of freedom could be gauged from the plight of the people living in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and had been the victimized of Indian oppression and barbarism for more than seven decades.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the goal of achieving the freedom was to establish a state where the teaching of the Holy Quran and practices of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) were implemented for the welfare of all irrespective of caste, colour and creed. The Quaid-e-Azam also dreamt about such a peaceful, democratic and welfare state that would be a model for the whole world.

He said that it was essential to be united to realize the dream of making Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state.

The Speaker paid tribute to the sacrifices offered by freedom leaders and their untiring efforts for the Muslims of subcontinent due to which dream of a separate homeland for Muslims was achieved.

He urged the nation to work hard for making Pakistan developed and prosperous country. He said that this day reminded all to work with honesty and sincerity for the progress of the nation. He remarked that Pakistan would make progress by practicing unity, belief and faith based principles laid down by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that August 14 was the day of renewed commitment and reminded of the everlasting sacrifices rendered by the founders of Pakistan and our forefathers for the freedom of this country.

He said, "today we have to pledge that we will work together for the development of the country beyond provincialism, linguistics and political affiliations and work hard for progress and prosperity of homeland."

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Progress Independence August Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and I ..

6 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ o ..

15 minutes ago

Rafia Zeeshan’s song for Independence Day: Dil T ..

36 minutes ago

Unfair grading in O and A level:: Govt to approach ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with zeal and ..

1 hour ago

Editorial: UAE-Israel deal could herald a new dawn

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.