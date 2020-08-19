NA speaker, deputy speaker congratulate newly elected NPC office bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the National Press Club (NPC).

In their separate messages to the newly elected President of NPC Shakeel Anjum, Senior Vice President Arshad Waheed Chaudhry, Secretary General Anwar Raza, Senior Joint Secretary Ahtesham Ul Haq, Secretary Finance Saghir Chaudhry and other office bearers, the speaker and deputy speaker extended their warmest felicitation on their success.

They said their election was an evidence of trust and confidence of journalist community reposed in them.

The speaker and deputy speaker said freedom of expression was essential for strengthening the democracy in the country and free and independent media serve the interest of the people by acting as an impartial critic of the government policies.

They expressed the hope that the newly elected body of the NPC would play its due role for the welfare of journalist community, freedom of press in the country and for highlighting the problems being faced by the masses.

They prayed for the success of newly elected body of the NPC during its tenure.