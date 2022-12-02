National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday expressed deepest grief and sorrow over the death of President of Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday expressed deepest grief and sorrow over the death of President of Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam.

In their separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker paid tribute to Imran Aslam's journalistic and literary services and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in Jannah and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, Speaker and Deputy Speaker in another separate messages condoled the demise of legendary actor Afzaal Ahmed. They said Afzal Ahmed's personality was an institute for those working on film, television and stage.