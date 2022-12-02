UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker Grieve Over Demise Of Geo's President Imran Aslam

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 09:29 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker grieve over demise of Geo's president Imran Aslam

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday expressed deepest grief and sorrow over the death of President of Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday expressed deepest grief and sorrow over the death of President of Geo and Jang Group Imran Aslam.

In their separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker paid tribute to Imran Aslam's journalistic and literary services and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high place in Jannah and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, Speaker and Deputy Speaker in another separate messages condoled the demise of legendary actor Afzaal Ahmed. They said Afzal Ahmed's personality was an institute for those working on film, television and stage.

Related Topics

National Assembly Film And Movies Imran Aslam Family TV

Recent Stories

IAEA Says Discussing at High Level ZNPP Security Z ..

IAEA Says Discussing at High Level ZNPP Security Zone Both With Russia, Ukraine

22 seconds ago
 WHO still waiting on unfettered access to Tigray

WHO still waiting on unfettered access to Tigray

24 seconds ago
 WHO welcomes China's change in Covid strategy

WHO welcomes China's change in Covid strategy

27 seconds ago
 German Cabinet Refuses to Confirm Talks With Ukrai ..

German Cabinet Refuses to Confirm Talks With Ukraine on Patriot Deliveries

3 minutes ago
 Brussels Insists on Freezing EU Funds for Hungary ..

Brussels Insists on Freezing EU Funds for Hungary to Influence Budapest's Polici ..

3 minutes ago
 WHO Says 90% of World's Population Have Certain Le ..

WHO Says 90% of World's Population Have Certain Level of COVID-19 Immunity

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.