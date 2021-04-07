National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the vaccinations for senior citizens must be in accordance with the guidelines of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the vaccinations for senior citizens must be in accordance with the guidelines of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Chairing a meeting regarding streamlining and updating the vaccination process for COVID-19 patients, he said friendly ambience and supportive role of doctors community play vital role in the fast recovery of the COVID-19 affected patients. There is a need to upgrade government hospitals facilities and guiding mechanism for patients is imperative to guide the patients in especially in government hospitals.

While expressing his displeasure over the response of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science management (PIMS) over the unprofessional response in case of COVID-19 patient tackling, he remarked that management level need to more responsive.

He emphasized about supportive role of doctor community in this regard. He also briefed the meeting about his visit to Poly Clinic Hospital Islamabad. He also stressed upon making Islamabad hospitals as a model for the whole country.

Local MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Shahzad also expressed their reservation over the mechanism of patient handling especially by PIMS management.

They said there is a need to have mobile teams especially in rural areas of Islamabad for senior citizens 'vaccination.

MNA Ali Nawaz Awan invited the Speaker Asad Qaiser to visit the Chak Shahzad Vaccination centre which is state of the art vaccination centre managed by NIH (National Institute of Health).