NA Speaker Summons NA Session On April 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday summoned the session of the National Assembly on April 15 (Monday) at 5:00 PM in the Parliament House.
According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the speaker summoned the session under Article 54(3) of the Constitution.
The upcoming session will be the third session of the 16th National Assembly.
