NA Speaker Suspends Seven MNAs' Membership Over Fight, Abuses In The House

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

NA speaker suspends seven MNAs' membership over fight, abuses in the house

Speaker Asad Qaisar has taken this decision in reaction to what happened yesterday during the speech of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2021) National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has suspended membership of seven MNAs after yesterday’s hullaballoo in the house.

The Speaker took this decision after holding meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The members whose membership have been suspended include Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhary Hamid Hameed, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Faheem Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Syed Agha Rafiullah.

Earlier today, Journalists and social media users expressed wonders to see the PTI ministers and members of the National Assembly making noise to stop post-budget speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in the house.

Shehbaz Sharif, however, continued his speech during the noise, but later he was barred from the speech.

The treasury members instead of hearing the Opposition Leader’s speech created rumpus and some of the members of the government side also used filthy language against the opposition members.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz was heard using abusive language.

