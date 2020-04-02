UrduPoint.com
NA Summons First Meeting Of Parliamentary Committee On Coronavirus On April 6

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:36 PM

NA summons first meeting of parliamentary committee on Coronavirus on April 6

The Committee would review, monitor and oversee issues related to the virus disease and its impact on the national economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 02, 2020) Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar summoned the first meeting of parliamentary committee on Coronavirus pandemic on April 6, the sources said here on Thursday.

NA Speaker had formed earlier a 25-member parliamentary committee comprising members from both National Assembly and Senate for consultation over the global pandemic.

According to reports, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr.Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would brief the parliamentary committee about the impacts of Coronavirus pandemic on the national economy and the measures to be taken for its revival. The Committee, as per the Terms of Reference (ToR) would periodically review, monitor and oversee issues related to coronavirus disease and its impact on the economy.

The committee, they said, would form a sub-committee to prepare detailed terms of references of the parliamentary committee in view of above and the periodical report of the committee would be presented to both the houses of the Parliament.

Federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar and Senator Azam Khan Swati and Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, respectively will be ex-officio members of the committee.

However, the members of the committee from National Assembly include Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Raja Pervez Ashraf (nominee of PPP parliamentary leader), Maulana Asad Mehmood, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bughti, Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Muhammad Akthar Mengal and Ghaus Bux Khan Mehar.

The parliamentary leaders include Senate Syed Shibli Faraz, Mushahidullah Khan, Sherry Rehman, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Aurangzeb Khan, Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Sirajul Haq, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Sitara Ayaz, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini and Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah.

