NA witnesses reports of standing committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday witnessed the presentation of reports of standing committees on three legislative proposals and one calling attention notice.

The reports were presented on three bills, including the National food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Regulatory Authority Bill, 2021; the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the NCS- Institute of Sciences Bill, 2020 and a calling attention notice.

The House did not consider four resolutions and as many motions under rule 259, two calling attention notices, and two amendments in the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the NA, 2007.