NAB arrests ABL ex-manager after pre-arrest bail plea rejection

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Tuesday arrested the Allied Bank Limited (ABL) Quetta former manager after rejection of his pre-arrest bail plea from the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

According to NAB statement, a divisional bench of BHC comprising Justice Kamran Mulakhail and Justice Abdullah Baloch heard the case.

NAB Balochistan had filed a reference against ABL ex-manager Nadeem Khan for misappropriating Rs26.700 million in the Accountability Court Quetta.

In the light of NAB investigation carried out in the cheating public at large case, the accused was sentenced six years in prison besides imposing Rs26.700 million fine.

The accused approached the court for bail but the BHC divisional bench rejected his plea. Soon after the decision, NAB arrested the accused and sent him to jail.