UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Arrests ABL Ex-manager After Pre-arrest Bail Plea Rejection

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

NAB arrests ABL ex-manager after pre-arrest bail plea rejection

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Tuesday arrested the Allied Bank Limited (ABL) Quetta former manager after rejection of his pre-arrest bail plea from the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Tuesday arrested the Allied Bank Limited (ABL) Quetta former manager after rejection of his pre-arrest bail plea from the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

According to NAB statement, a divisional bench of BHC comprising Justice Kamran Mulakhail and Justice Abdullah Baloch heard the case.

NAB Balochistan had filed a reference against ABL ex-manager Nadeem Khan for misappropriating Rs26.700 million in the Accountability Court Quetta.

In the light of NAB investigation carried out in the cheating public at large case, the accused was sentenced six years in prison besides imposing Rs26.700 million fine.

The accused approached the court for bail but the BHC divisional bench rejected his plea. Soon after the decision, NAB arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Jail Fine Allied Bank Limited From Million Court

Recent Stories

Russia May Have to Suspend Dialogue With EU Over L ..

23 minutes ago

Russia Open For Constructive Cooperation on COVID- ..

23 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Secretary Meets With Arme ..

23 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash receives ambassadors of Greece, India ..

33 minutes ago

SAA wins ‘Arab Archaeologists League’ award

33 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes &#039;Hubb&#039; Glob ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.