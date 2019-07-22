UrduPoint.com
NAB Arrests Real Estate Tycoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:40 PM

NAB arrests real estate tycoon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) ::The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested a real estate tycoon for cheating public at large in different housing scheme scams, here on Monday.

The real estate tycoon namely Shiekh Shahid Jamal was involved in scam of Rs 7.71 billion.

According to a press release, the accused had cheated thousands of people by selling plots in illegal and unapproved colonies. His five housing projects are under investigation. He advertised and launched residential colonies without approval of regulatory authority concerned.

The accused will be produced before accountability court on July 23.

