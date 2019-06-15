UrduPoint.com
NAB Arrests Revenue Official For Illegal Allotment Of Plot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

NAB arrests revenue official for illegal allotment of plot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday arrested Syed Qasim Shah, ex.Sub Registrar Peshawar involved in illegal sale of precious plots allotted to T.B Association in gross violation of law causing huge loss to the government exchequer, said a press release issued here.

During the course of investigation it was discovered that 2 plots measuring 4 kanals, 5 marlas; and 05 kanals 8 marlas in Peshawar city were allotted to TB association on concessional rates.

The plots were allotted to TB Association on the condition that the property, in question, will only be used by TB association and will not be transferred to any other person in any manner. One plot was supposed to be used as clinic while other plot was to be allotted for rehabilitation of the TB Patients.

The property was not to be used for any purpose other than for which it was sanctioned. However, the accused person in connivance with each other sold the land to private person in gross violation of law.

The accused Syed Qasim Shah in the capacity of ex. Sub-Registrar illegally registered deeds and deprived TB Association from valuable property measuring 13 marla.

It worth mentioning here that Dr. Iqbal Safi, President TB Association, Shahzad Zahoor Advocate Peshawar, Fakhar-ud-Din, Property Dealer and Riaz Ahmed Bacha, Senior Vice President were previously arrested in the instance case.

The accused person will be produced in the Accountability Court Peshawar for obtaining his physical remand.

