NAB Balochistan Arrests Franchise Owner In Massive Financial Scam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:07 PM

NAB Balochistan arrests franchise owner in massive financial scam

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Friday apprehended another accused in billions of rupees motorbike scam from Sibi district of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Friday apprehended another accused in billions of rupees motorbike scam from Sibi district of Balochistan.

Mr, Sardar Shadi Khan, the franchise owner of Three-A Alliance company Dear Murad Jamali was hiding after accumulating millions of rupee from the people of Dear Murad Jamali district and its adjoining areas, said NAB press release issued here.

The accused was produced in the Accountability Court (AC) Quetta where Accountability Court Judge Hounourable Justice Munawar Shahwani remanded the accused in the NAB custody for twelve days.

It might be recalled here that the fraudulent auto firm namely three-A Alliance run by Mr Kashif Qamar had deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned amount on the promise of providing them with new motorcycles on a fixed monthly profit.

After having received complaints from the large number of people, the NAB Balochistan on the directives of DG, NAB initiated an investigation.

During the probe, it was revealed that 3-Alliance Bolan Motors (Pvt) Ltd chief Kashif Qamar and Franchise owner associated with the company had deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned The management of 3-Alliance also lured the general public through social media and other platforms.

The company through its franchises booked thousands of bikes and issued receipts to the people who invested a huge amount with them. NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation filed reference against eleven people including the owner of three Alliance Company.

Two accused in the case namely Nadeem Jaga and Ahmed Jan have been sent to jail after they were arrested from Quetta and Loralai districts respectively, however, efforts are afoot to arrest the main accused Kashif Qamar.

Further probe was underway.

