NAB Balochistan Holds Interactive Session On Corruption At WCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 11:19 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Quetta, under the anti-corruption awareness campaign, organized a lecture/interactive session at the Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Quetta, aiming to interact with the community and discuss the curse of corruption on Tuesday

During the interactive session titled "Corruption is a Hindrance to the Economy," participants actively engaged, sharing their perspectives on the topic. The importance of women raising their voices against corruption at every opportunity was underscored, emphasizing that it is crucial for realizing the dream of a successful, corruption-free society and ensuring prosperity in our country once again.

Khuram Shehzad, Deputy Director of NAB, delivered a lecture emphasizing the scourge of corruption, its adverse impact on the economy, and proposed solutions to combat this menace.

The Deputy Director of NAB elucidated the organization's functioning and its methodology.

He provided details on the complaint filing procedure specifically within NAB (Balochistan). The guest speaker underscored the pivotal role of women in the anti-corruption struggle, emphasizing their equal standing with men in all aspects of life. It was highlighted that achieving positive goals is not feasible without the active participation and representation of women.

In attendance were Ms. Sharmeen Younas, President of WCCI, along with Executive Members Ms. Bushra Bibi, Ms. Shehzadi Fozia, and former Chairman of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Javed Raheem. Representing NAB were Deputy Directors Khuram Shehzad and Ms. Saleha Zaman, accompanied by their team.

As the program drew to a close, officials from the Women's Chamber of Commerce expressed their appreciation to NAB Balochistan for orchestrating the enlightening lecture. In summary, the session served as an informative platform to mobilize the public against the scourge of corruption.

